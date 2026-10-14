Rising Costs Threaten Winter Travel Plans

Higher prices could affect winter travel plans for nearly half of Americans. A recent WalletHub survey reveals that 49 percent of respondents say rising travel costs might derail their plans. Additionally, 30 percent believe traveling is worth going into debt for, while another 30 percent are still paying off travel debt from last winter.

The latest inflation report indicates that airline fares have increased by over 22 percent from a year ago. Hotel stays and rental cars are also more expensive. Despite these increases, travel industry leaders note that many consumers remain willing to pay the higher prices.