Senators Call On Trump To Reconsider Russia Diesel Deal

By iHeartRadio

October 14, 2026

President Trump Departs D.C. Enroute To Political Rally In Tennessee
Photo: Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has urged President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports. The lawmakers, including six Democrats and six Republicans, argue that the agreement could provide Russia with additional revenue to support its ongoing war against Ukraine, while having little impact on U.S. fuel prices.

The senators, such as Richard Blumenthal and Mitch McConnell, expressed their concerns in a letter to Trump, stating, "This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies; it should be rescinded," according to the Kyiv Independent. They urged Trump to use sanctions authorized by the recently passed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which allows for tariffs on countries buying Russian gas and oil.

The deal, announced on October 9, allows Moscow to export diesel fuel to the U.S. and other markets despite existing sanctions. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary general license to facilitate this, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Russian government lifted its diesel export ban, permitting the sale of 500,000 metric tons of diesel to foreign markets starting October 10.

The senators warned that the deal could undermine efforts to pressure Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. They emphasized that allowing Russian-origin diesel into global markets would have a negligible effect on U.S. fuel prices but would bolster Russia's military campaign.

The lawmakers also criticized the administration for not consulting Congress before making the decision, which they say violates federal law. Anadolu Agency reported that the senators called for the withdrawal from the agreement and the rescinding of General License No. 135.

The U.S. has not imported Russian oil or gas since 2022, following a ban by the Biden administration after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Diesel prices have surged due to the ongoing war in Iran, with the national average reaching $4.36 a gallon on October 12, according to NV.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices