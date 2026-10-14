Senators Call On Trump To Reconsider Russia Diesel Deal

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has urged President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports. The lawmakers, including six Democrats and six Republicans, argue that the agreement could provide Russia with additional revenue to support its ongoing war against Ukraine, while having little impact on U.S. fuel prices.

The senators, such as Richard Blumenthal and Mitch McConnell, expressed their concerns in a letter to Trump, stating, "This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies; it should be rescinded," according to the Kyiv Independent. They urged Trump to use sanctions authorized by the recently passed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which allows for tariffs on countries buying Russian gas and oil.

The deal, announced on October 9, allows Moscow to export diesel fuel to the U.S. and other markets despite existing sanctions. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary general license to facilitate this, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Russian government lifted its diesel export ban, permitting the sale of 500,000 metric tons of diesel to foreign markets starting October 10.

The senators warned that the deal could undermine efforts to pressure Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. They emphasized that allowing Russian-origin diesel into global markets would have a negligible effect on U.S. fuel prices but would bolster Russia's military campaign.

The lawmakers also criticized the administration for not consulting Congress before making the decision, which they say violates federal law. Anadolu Agency reported that the senators called for the withdrawal from the agreement and the rescinding of General License No. 135.

The U.S. has not imported Russian oil or gas since 2022, following a ban by the Biden administration after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Diesel prices have surged due to the ongoing war in Iran, with the national average reaching $4.36 a gallon on October 12, according to NV.