Six Flags Reopens Friday, Goliath To Remain Closed

By iHeartRadio

October 14, 2026

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Photo: AFP

Six Flags Over Georgia plans to reopen on Friday, just days after a tragic incident on the Goliath roller coaster resulted in the death of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old Atlanta resident. Kariem, an IT manager and teacher at Wesley International Academy, died Monday after being ejected from the ride, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Kariem was at the park celebrating his niece's birthday when he was thrown from the coaster, striking other patrons before falling beneath the ride. The incident also injured four others, as reported by 11Alive.

The Goliath roller coaster, which reaches heights of 200 feet and speeds of up to 70 mph, will remain closed indefinitely. In response to the incident, Six Flags has temporarily shut down nine similar roller coasters across North America as a precaution, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Both the Cobb County Police Department and the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire are actively investigating the incident. The state's safety office is conducting a comprehensive review to ensure compliance with all safety regulations.

Six Flags expressed its condolences, stating, "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones." The park is cooperating fully with local authorities during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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