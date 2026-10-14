Six Killed In Wisconsin Plane Crash

An investigation is underway after a plane crash near Reedsburg, Wisconsin, killed six people on Tuesday night (October 13). According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft went down in a densely wooded area as it traveled from Kenosha to Menomonie. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m., and all six occupants—five adults and one child—were declared dead at the scene.

The plane, identified as a Piper PA-46, was reportedly in contact with a nearby air traffic control tower before the crash. Authorities are investigating whether a weather event may have played a role in the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are leading the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Emergency crews, including the Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Lake Delton police, responded to the scene. The crash site remains closed to allow for ongoing emergency operations and investigative work. No damage to structures or injuries to people on the ground have been reported.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased or confirmed the exact number of passengers and crew members. The investigation will focus on gathering information about the aircraft, its flight, and the conditions leading up to the crash.