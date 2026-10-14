Social Security Benefits See Largest Increase In Three Years

Social Security recipients will experience the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in three years, with benefits increasing by 3.6% in January. This adjustment will result in an average increase of $75 per month for an estimated 72 million Americans, starting in January. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the increase following the release of September's Consumer Price Index data, which is used to calculate the annual adjustment.

The COLA is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which measures inflation. The SSA compares the average CPI-W for July, August, and September of the current year with the same months from the previous year to determine the percentage increase. According to NewsNation, the latest government inflation data indicates a 3.6% increase for 2027.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) had projected a 3.5% increase, but recent data led to the updated 3.6% figure. Yahoo Finance reports that the COLA adjustments are designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation, though some experts believe they may not fully reflect the economic experiences of seniors.

The COLA will generally apply to benefits paid in January 2027, but some beneficiaries, like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, will see their first payment reflecting the increase in December 2026 due to the regular payment schedule. For most beneficiaries, the exact increase amount will become clear once the SSA announces the official COLA.