Staind Release Haunting New Single ‘Ghosts’ Ahead Of 2027 Tour

Staind are back with new music!

The rock band just dropped “Ghosts,” their first new single since 2023, and they’re gearing up to bring their Break The Cycle 25th anniversary tour back on the road in 2027.

Produced by Erik Ron, the track blends heavy guitar riffs with melodic moments and frontman Aaron Lewis’ signature vocals.

“It's got some heavy elements, but it's certainly melodic too. It’s definitely STAIND,” Lewis tells iHeartRadio of the song.

The release arrives amid a major resurgence for the Massachusetts rockers, whose 2026 viral moment surrounding “Warm Safe Place” helped push their streaming numbers past 1 billion this year.

Staind are also extending their Break The Cycle 25th anniversary celebration with a second leg of their North American tour in 2027. The 27-city trek kicks off March 6 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and wraps up April 16 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Seether and Hoobastank will join the band as special guests, with Hinder appearing on all dates except Cleveland.

The tour celebrates the band's 2001 breakthrough album, which features hits like “It's Been a While” and “Warm Safe Place.”

Listen to the new song and watch the video below.