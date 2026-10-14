Two NHL Games Follow Annual Frozen Frenzy

After all 32 NHL teams participated in the annual Frozen Frenzy, only two games are scheduled for tonight. The Washington Capitals will host the Montreal Canadiens as they aim to halt a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche will face the Dallas Stars in the second leg of a home-and-home series, with the Avalanche seeking a sweep.

The Capitals, who are embarking on a six-game road trip, have struggled recently, going 2-6-6 in their last 10 road games. They currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division, trailing division leader Carolina. Washington's success has been a team effort, with eight players scoring at least 28 points, led by Tom Wilson with 42 points, as reported by PennLive.

The Avalanche, who own the NHL’s best record, are looking to break out of a rare slump, having lost four of their last six games, including recent defeats to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators. Despite this, they lead the Western Conference’s Central Division by 11 points over the second-place Stars, according to StatMuse.