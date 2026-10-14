Washington Teen Family Shooting Suspect Tried As Adult

By iHeartRadio

October 14, 2026

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A judge in Washington State has ruled that a teenager accused of killing his family will be tried as an adult. The suspect, who was two weeks shy of his 16th birthday at the time of the incident, allegedly killed his parents and three siblings in Fall City. His 11-year-old sister survived the attack, according to KOMO News.

The decision to try the teenager as an adult could result in a longer sentence if he is convicted. Juveniles convicted of murder in Washington can be released from custody in less than 10 years, but an adult conviction could lead to a sentence of 25 years to life, KING 5 reports.

Prosecutors argue that the killings were premeditated. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Brookhyser described the shootings as "controlled and methodical." The defense, however, painted a picture of a teenager who endured years of abuse and was suffering from untreated mental illness at the time of the killings.

During the hearing, the teen's uncle, Scott Humiston, testified about the family's troubled history, including allegations of abuse and the presence of guns in the home. He expressed his focus on his nephew's rehabilitation, noting the teen's emotional growth since being in custody.

The teen's defense attorney, Kristen Gestaut, argued for the case to remain in the juvenile system, emphasizing the potential for rehabilitation. She stated, "This boy deserves a chance, your honor. He deserves hope."

The case has drawn significant attention due to its complexity and the severity of the charges. The judge's decision to try the teen as an adult marks a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings, which are expected to continue for several weeks.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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