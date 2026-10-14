Watch: Paul McCartney Reveals The One Artist He's 'Too Nervous' To Collaborate With

Paul McCartney has shared the one music legend he’d love to collaborate with — but he’s too nervous to pick up the phone.

The Beatles icon, 84, revealed via the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday (Oct. 13) that he’s always thought about working with Bob Dylan but can’t quite bring himself to make the call.

“I get asked [who I want to collaborate with] and I always think Bob Dylan," he told the actress. "But I’m too nervous to ring him up."

The Beatles legend explained to BBC Radio 2 earlier this year that he and Dylan, despite first meeting in the 1960s, don’t know each other particularly well.

The last time McCartney saw the folk music icon was backstage at the 2016 Desert Trip festival in California. McCartney recalled that Dylan had asked to say hello and was complimentary during their conversation.

“He’s great. I love his music, I love his songs,” McCartney said.

Watch the interview below.