Why Adam Levine Enlisted Alex Warren For Help On 'The Voice': 'The Perfect Choice'

Adam Levine is sharing why Alex Warren was the "perfect choice" to bring on to help his team on The Voice.

In a new interview with People, the Maroon 5 frontman, 47, explained why he enlisted the "Ordinary" singer, 26, as an advisor for his team for the battle rounds on the current season of The Voice.

"My kids have a friend who is [an] obsessive Alex Warren fan, so Alex Warren is always playing in my car," he said. "His name came up and they're like, 'What do you think?' I'm like, 'I'd love to work with him. I hear he's the nicest guy.' So it kind just happened naturally."

And it turns out that Warren was a natural fit for the show as Levine said the YouTuber-turned-hitmaker was "one of the best advisors I've had" on the show, a nice surprise for the "Moves Like Jagger" musician who had not yet met Warren.

"We've never met before. He actually had so much to say and so much to speak on and wasn't afraid to do it. I really, really liked that about him," he said. "He was doing my job for me, basically."

Levine added that Warren's recent rise to fame in his own music career made him the "perfect choice" for an advisor to other hopefuls looking to make their own mark on the industry.

"It's exciting for him and he's kind of experiencing it all for the first time. I remember what that was like. I think it's nice to have some fresh blood in there like that," Levine said. "He was the perfect choice."

The love went both ways as Warren explained in a statement to People how much he enjoyed his time on the show. While he would "love" to be a coach on The Voice in the future, he admitted he would have a difficult time "not turning my chair for every single person that walked out on that stage."

In that regard, being a guest mentor and advisor for the battle rounds was an "amazing" time for the WILDCHILD singer.

"My favorite moment was getting to see how different every singer was," he said. "Each person had their own unique talent that separated them from the rest. it was really cool to see the differences and strengths of each person."

Working with Levine was also something that Warren could have only dreamed of when he was a kid, so having that be a reality was another unforgettable experience.

"Getting to spend time with Adam who I've looked up to since i was a kid was so cool," he said, "younger me always dreamed of moments like that."