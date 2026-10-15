"He came from A$AP. He came from AWGE. He is still signed to AWGE," Rocky said. "At the end of the day, if that's what hip hop is going and that's where it's going, then technically I'm somewhat responsible for whatever it is and whatever it turns into. So I'm more embraceful towards it, even if I don't get it, even if it's not for me."



Rocky's brief comments about Carti prompted an unprovoked response from stylist and influencer Ian Connor, who was around during Carti's rise when he first signed to AWGE. Connor not only shot down Rocky's claims but also discredited the Don't Be Dumb rapper's prominent resume in music and fashion.



"Carti Sound Is Cartis Sound," Connor wrote. "Rocky Sucks At Rapping, He's Simply (Or Was) A Tastemaker, Horrible Clothes Maker, Beautiful Clothes Wearer, Nun More Than A Glorified Model With A Very Charismatic Personality With Immaculate Manipulation Tactics. I Don't Even Say I 'Birthed' Carti and I'm The One Who Literally Begged Him To Sign Lil Bruh. And Only Reason A N***a Is Still Signed To AWGE Is Because You Tricked Us Into Locking A N***a Into A 360 Deal That N***as Been Trynna Get Out Of Due To Lack Of Information and Pure Trust So He Gotta Keep Saying A N***a Is Still Signed Knowing No One Wants To Sign Over There or Remain Signed."



Playboi Carti was signed to AWGE as part of a joint venture with Interscope Records in 2016, a year after the Atlanta native relocated to New York City. He dropped his self-titled mixtape in 2017 and followed up with his major-label debut, Die Lit, in 2018. Carti's last two albums, Whole Lotta Red and Music, were both released via AWGE/Interscope.



As of this report, neither Carti nor Rocky has responded to Connor's claims.