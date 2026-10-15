Ben Affleck Praises Ex Jennifer Lopez As 'Probably The Hardest Working Person' He Knows

Ben Affleck is singing the praises of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

During an October 14 appearance on the podcast The Moment with Jorge Ramos and Paola Ramos, the Oscar winner expanded on recent comments he made expressing the "enormous amount of respect and admiration" he has for Lopez's career, per People.

Affleck called the "On the Floor" singer a "pioneer" who broke through barriers and "did things when ... told they're not possible and you're not welcome and by kind of force of will."

"I stand in enormous respect for what she's been able to achieve and she's always done it by saying, 'Even if nobody else believes in me, I'm going to bet on myself,'" he said. "She's also taken real risks, invested her own money, she's done all the things that we're told, 'This is what great American entrepreneurs do.' She's done them to spectacular success and I have nothing but respect for her."

The Animals actor-director also praised Lopez for her work ethic, saying she is "probably the hardest working person that I've ever known." The exes even worked together on her 2025 film Kiss of the Spider Woman when he served as a producer via his and Matt Damon's production company Artists Equity.

"She's pretty extraordinary, and I'm not surprised at all to see her having ongoing success, and I wish it for her," he said. "She deserves it in every way."

Lopez filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting actor in August 2024 on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in January 2025.