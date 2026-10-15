Big Thief Launches Free Concert Archive: Listen To Live Shows

By Will Mendelson

October 15, 2026

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Big Thief are giving fans a new way to experience their live shows — for free.

The indie rock band has launched the Big Thief Live Archive, a free online collection featuring fully mixed recordings of concerts from throughout the group’s history. The archive currently includes 10 performances, with a new show set to be added every month.

Inspired by drummer James Krivchenia’s love of the Grateful Dead’s extensive live catalog, the project celebrates the ever-changing nature of Big Thief’s performances.

“Every show we play holds a different energy,” the band shared in a statement, per Pitchfork. “The songs are always changing and sound different every night.”

The group added that spending so much time touring versus recording in the studio inspired them to create a collection that captures the evolving sound of their music.

To mark the launch, Big Thief dropped a live version of their song “Incomprehensible,” recorded during an April performance in Dublin.

Fans can listen to the recordings at archive.bigthief.net.

Big Thief
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