Blondie Announce First New Album In Almost A Decade

By Will Mendelson

October 15, 2026

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 5
Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Blondie are back!

The legendary rock band announced an upcoming new album, High Noon, their first LP of new material in nine years.

Notably, it will also feature the final recordings of late drummer Clem Burke. The iconic group's 12th studio album is slated to drop in February 2027.

Frontwoman Debbie Harry revealed that the upcoming record will feature a fresh spin on their sound.

“This album is classic Blondie — an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new,” she said in a statement, per Consequence. “This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we’re living now.”

The album also features “Little Metal Drummer,” a reworking of a song originally recorded by Blondie keyboardist Jimmy Destri for his 1981 solo album.

High Noon follows Pollinator, their 2017 LP which featured collaborations with artists including Sia, Charli XCX and Joan Jett.

Listen to Blondie's new single, "Spectral Eyes," below.

Blondie
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices