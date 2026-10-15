Blondie Announce First New Album In Almost A Decade

Blondie are back!

The legendary rock band announced an upcoming new album, High Noon, their first LP of new material in nine years.

Notably, it will also feature the final recordings of late drummer Clem Burke. The iconic group's 12th studio album is slated to drop in February 2027.

Frontwoman Debbie Harry revealed that the upcoming record will feature a fresh spin on their sound.

“This album is classic Blondie — an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new,” she said in a statement, per Consequence. “This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we’re living now.”

The album also features “Little Metal Drummer,” a reworking of a song originally recorded by Blondie keyboardist Jimmy Destri for his 1981 solo album.

High Noon follows Pollinator, their 2017 LP which featured collaborations with artists including Sia, Charli XCX and Joan Jett.

Listen to Blondie's new single, "Spectral Eyes," below.