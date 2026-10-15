Brewers Aim For NLCS Sweep Against Dodgers Tonight

By iHeartRadio

October 15, 2026

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Photo: Luke Hales / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the brink of reaching the World Series for the first time since 1982, as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) tonight (Thursday, October 15) at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers lead the series 3-0 after a 6-2 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday (October 14), according to Yahoo Sports.

In Game 3, the Brewers showcased a rare power surge with home runs from Jackson Chourio, Jake Bauers, and Garrett Mitchell. Chourio set the tone with a homer on the very first pitch of the game, while Bauers and Mitchell added crucial runs in the seventh inning. The Dodgers, despite a brief lead in the sixth inning, couldn't maintain momentum against Milwaukee's resilient offense.

The Dodgers, two-time defending champions, face a daunting task. Only the 2004 Boston Red Sox have ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series, as noted by MLB.com. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was part of that historic Red Sox team, remains hopeful for a similar comeback.

Tonight's game will feature Tyler Glasnow pitching for the Dodgers, while the Brewers have yet to announce their starter. The game is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

The Brewers' manager, Pat Murphy, emphasized the team's focus, stating, "We have yet to complete anything." Meanwhile, Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker expressed belief in his team's ability to turn the series around, despite the challenging odds.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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