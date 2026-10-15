Broncos Host Seahawks On Thursday Night Football

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams enter the game with a 3-2 record, making this a crucial matchup in Week Six. The Broncos, who are tied for second in the AFC West, aim to maintain their unbeaten home record this season, having already secured two home victories.

Denver is coming off a comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers, with key performances from wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back J.K. Dobbins, who both scored their first touchdowns of the season. The Broncos' defense, which recorded a season-high three takeaways in their last game, will face a tough challenge against Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the league in receiving yards. According to the Denver Broncos, cornerback Riley Moss is listed as questionable for the game.

The Seahawks, who are also second in their division, will look to rebound from a recent loss to the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers. Seattle's defense is formidable, leading the NFL in turnovers with 11 and allowing just 150 passing yards per game. Head Coach Sean Payton of the Broncos acknowledged the challenge, noting that Seattle's defense is "complete in all three areas" and excels in coverage and pressure.

The game will kick off at 6:15 p.m. MT, with Yahoo Sports confirming the matchup. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime or listen to live game-day updates through various platforms, including the NFL+ subscription service.