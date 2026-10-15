College Football Playoff Expanding To 24 Teams

By iHeartRadio

October 15, 2026

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Miami v Texas A&M
Photo: Tim Warner / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is expanding from 12 to 24 teams, with discussions nearing completion. According to CBS Sports, the CFP management committee met at the Big Ten headquarters in Illinois, to discuss the potential expansion and its logistics.

The proposed model would include the top 23 teams in the CFP Selection Committee's final rankings and the highest-ranked Group of Six team. The expansion could take effect as early as the 2027 season if approved by December 1.

ESPN reports that the expansion discussions include negotiations over the media rights and financial implications. The expansion would require adjustments to the college football calendar, potentially eliminating conference championship games. The first two rounds of the expanded playoff would be played on campuses, with eight teams receiving byes. The CFP is also considering the impact on the traditional Army-Navy game, which might need rescheduling to accommodate the new playoff format.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices