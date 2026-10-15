College Football Playoff Expanding To 24 Teams

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is expanding from 12 to 24 teams, with discussions nearing completion. According to CBS Sports, the CFP management committee met at the Big Ten headquarters in Illinois, to discuss the potential expansion and its logistics.

The proposed model would include the top 23 teams in the CFP Selection Committee's final rankings and the highest-ranked Group of Six team. The expansion could take effect as early as the 2027 season if approved by December 1.

ESPN reports that the expansion discussions include negotiations over the media rights and financial implications. The expansion would require adjustments to the college football calendar, potentially eliminating conference championship games. The first two rounds of the expanded playoff would be played on campuses, with eight teams receiving byes. The CFP is also considering the impact on the traditional Army-Navy game, which might need rescheduling to accommodate the new playoff format.