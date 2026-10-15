Diddy’s Family Denies Report About Prison Fight With Jamaican Drug Lord

The fight reportedly happened last Friday while Combs was outside the Special Housing Unit at FCI Fort Dix for his daily break. He was thrown into solitary confinement following the explosive NBC News report about his luxurious lifestyle. The report forced staff in his unit to tighten security by conducting raids and confiscating contraband phones, which infuriated many inmates, including Dudas. After Combs and Dudas fought, both men were placed in the SHU for two weeks.



Combs' family member claims the story, which cited multiple sources from Fort Dix, couldn't be true because the mogul is usually guarded during his daily breaks. The family member also addressed alleged screenshots of video that appear to show Combs fighting in prison. The footage is apparently real, but it's from a fight Combs got into over the summer. The fight happened while he was in general population before he was placed in SHU.



The family is also upset because they believe Combs' HIPAA laws are being violated. They don't think anyone should've known that he was sent to the hospital or anything else about his health while he's locked up. They are also waiting to see how the prison will discipline him after he was accused of possessing a contraband phone. While he wasn't physically caught with the phone, the viral footage of him looking at a smartphone in prison from the explosive report sparked an investigation that could lead to more charges.



Combs was convicted of violating the Mann Act and sentenced to serve 50 months in prison. Following multiple updates to his release date, the Bad Boy Records founder was scheduled to be released in January 2028. Amid recent violations and his alleged lifestyle, his release date was pushed back to March 2028.

