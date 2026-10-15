Fake 49er Indicted In Fraud Case

A federal grand jury in Portland has indicted Daejon Labrayae Delenar Love, a 35-year-old man from Sacramento County, California, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors allege that Love posed as a real estate investor or a player for the San Francisco 49ers to defraud women out of more than $1 million, as reported by KATU.

According to the indictment, Love and a co-conspirator solicited investments in high-yield opportunities, including an "expedited account" that promised large, rapid returns. Love allegedly used dating apps and social media to develop romantic relationships with victims, convincing them to send money, which he then spent on personal expenses like travel, luxury cars, and jewelry instead of investing it as promised.

Federal investigators say the scheme involved at least 26 women across Oregon, Washington, California, and Idaho, totaling over $1 million. Love was arrested at Boise Airport on August 24, after traveling to several states, including New Mexico, Oregon, and Nevada, to meet potential new victims, according to KPTV.

Love appeared in federal court on Tuesday (October 13) and pleaded not guilty. He was ordered held until his trial, which is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2026. If convicted, Love faces up to 20 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. He could also be required to forfeit any property obtained with the proceeds from the alleged scheme.

The FBI is investigating the case, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting it. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information about Love or his alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Taylor Chan, to contact the FBI.