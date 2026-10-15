FDA Approves Salt Substitutes In Standardized Foods

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of salt substitutes in over 100 standardized foods, including bread, cheese, and canned tuna, as part of its efforts to reduce sodium in the American diet. The rule, finalized on Thursday (October 13), allows manufacturers to replace some or all added sodium chloride with safe and suitable substitutes, such as potassium chloride, which is commonly used in low-sodium foods. However, potassium chloride can have adverse effects on individuals with kidney issues.

According to Food Navigator, the FDA's decision is part of a broader initiative to cut Americans' sodium intake by 20%, aligning with the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again initiative. The rule affects 139 standards of identity, providing manufacturers with greater flexibility to innovate and create lower-sodium versions of familiar products.

The FDA's rule does not require a front-of-package statement indicating the use of salt substitutes, but manufacturers must list them in the ingredient statement. The agency emphasizes that substitutes must preserve the food's essential characteristics, such as taste and microbial safety.

As reported by WFLA, the rule is set to take effect on December 14, 2026. The FDA aims to help Americans reduce their average daily sodium intake from 3,400 milligrams to about 2,750 milligrams, although this is still above the recommended limit of 2,300 milligrams per day.

The FDA's decision has drawn over 120 comments, with some expressing concerns about the safety of potassium-based substitutes for people with kidney disease. The agency assures that all substitutes must meet existing safety requirements.

The Food Ingredients First reports that the rule supports the FDA's broader sodium reduction efforts, including voluntary goals for processed, packaged, and prepared foods. The agency plans to issue a progress report on its sodium reduction targets later this year.