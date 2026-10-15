Golden Corral Closes Some Locations But Plans Expansion Into 2027

Golden Corral has closed several of its buffet restaurant locations over the past nine months, but the company says it remains committed to growth and expansion. The chain, which is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, confirmed to USA TODAY that six new restaurants are currently in development.

The closures do not signal a broader retreat for the buffet chain. According to the company, many of the shuttered locations could reopen under new franchise owners in the future. Golden Corral expects to continue expanding into 2027, suggesting the recent closures are part of a strategic restructuring rather than a sign of financial trouble.

Golden Corral operates as a family restaurant chain known for its all-you-can-eat buffet concept. The restaurants offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a wide variety of menu items including soup and salad bars, signature yeast rolls, homemade desserts, soft-serve ice cream, and the chain's famous carrot cake. The buffet format accommodates various dietary needs including low-carb, vegan, paleo, and plant-based options.

The company has not disclosed specific locations that have closed or where the six new restaurants will open. Golden Corral also offers takeout and delivery services, and each location includes a private party room for large groups and special occasions.

The buffet restaurant industry has faced challenges in recent years, but Golden Corral's expansion plans indicate confidence in its business model and continued demand for its dining concept.