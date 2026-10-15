Hilary Swank, 52, Pregnant With Baby No. 3 With Husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank's family is growing a bit bigger.

On Wednesday (October 14), the Million Dollar Baby actress, 52, announced that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider later this year. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm.

Swank shared the exciting news in a fun video posted to her Instagram, a clip of their family of four dancing as glowing stick figures set to "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" by Bachman-Turner Overdrive. After her husband and twins showed off their moves, Swank turned around to reveal a smaller stick figure on her baby bump.

"A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December," she wrote in the caption.