Hilary Swank, 52, Pregnant With Baby No. 3 With Husband Philip Schneider
By Sarah Tate
October 15, 2026
Hilary Swank's family is growing a bit bigger.
On Wednesday (October 14), the Million Dollar Baby actress, 52, announced that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider later this year. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm.
Swank shared the exciting news in a fun video posted to her Instagram, a clip of their family of four dancing as glowing stick figures set to "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" by Bachman-Turner Overdrive. After her husband and twins showed off their moves, Swank turned around to reveal a smaller stick figure on her baby bump.
"A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December," she wrote in the caption.
The announcement video was met with a lot of messages of congratulations and support in the comments, and Swank shared that support right back to others waiting for big news of their own, per People. After one commenter wrote that while they are 39 and "still single and childless," the actress was "giving me hope" to find love and start a family, and Swank replied to offer words of wisdom she lives by.
"I always go by the adage, things happen in their own time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me," she said. "But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part. Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey!"