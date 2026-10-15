Hippo Campus' Jake Luppen Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis, Faces 6-Hour Surgery

Hippo Campus frontman Jake Luppen is preparing for a six-hour brain surgery after learning that a previously discovered lesion may have grown.

The indie rocker, 31, shared the news with fans via Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 14), revealing that doctors believe the lesion could be a slow-growing, low-grade brain tumor. His surgery is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Luppen explained that an MRI seven years ago first revealed a nine-millimeter lesion. A routine scan this summer showed “possible growth,” prompting further testing that revealed the panic symptoms he’d been experiencing were actually focal seizures.

Doctors recommended a craniotomy, an open brain surgery that will require Luppen to be awake so they can safely access the lesion near his basal ganglia. They plan to remove as much as possible and send it for testing to determine the next steps in his treatment.

While acknowledging that the procedure carries “some scary risks,” Luppen said he has a great medical team supporting him.

Before surgery, he and Hippo Campus will play one more show on Oct. 19.

“It might be a second before I can play music for y’all again,” he wrote. “Rest assured I will work as hard as I can to get back on stage asap.”