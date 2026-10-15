Jon Rahm Parts Ways With LIV Golf Amid Bankruptcy

By iHeartRadio

October 15, 2026

DP World Tour Championship - Day Four
Photo: Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Former world number one golfer Jon Rahm has become a free agent after reaching a separation agreement with LIV Golf. The 31-year-old Spaniard is releasing all legal and financial claims against the bankrupt golf tour in exchange for full use of his name, image, and likeness. Rahm is LIV's largest unsecured creditor in bankruptcy court, with a claim of $7.5 million, but he was reportedly owed more than $100 million over the remainder of his contract.

Rahm's future in professional golf remains uncertain as he navigates a potential return to the PGA Tour. Despite the challenges, he continues to compete on the DP World Tour.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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