Judge Extends Block On Trump Taxpayer-Funded Ads

A federal judge in Manhattan has extended a temporary restraining order blocking taxpayer-funded television ads featuring President Donald Trump until after the midterm elections on November 8. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon ruled that the ads, which critics claim amount to propaganda, cannot air until after the elections, as reported by Bloomberg.

The ads have sparked controversy and legal challenges from several watchdog groups and the Democratic National Committee, who argue that they represent an illegal misuse of taxpayer funds. The White House, however, maintains that the ads are merely public service announcements.

During a hearing, lawyers for the plaintiffs, including the non-profit group Common Cause, argued that the ads continued to air even after the initial order was issued. According to Yahoo Finance, the judge's earlier order came on Sunday, but some ads reportedly aired as late as Monday afternoon.

The case, titled Common Cause v. Department of Homeland Security, is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The judge has scheduled a hearing for November 4 to discuss a more permanent order, allowing time for written arguments to be submitted.

The ads have cost approximately $19 million so far, according to an estimate from the Department of Justice. President Trump has faced significant backlash for the ads, primarily from Democrats and critics of his administration. In response, he has pledged to fund future ads with personal funds and money from his super political action committee, as noted by Politico.