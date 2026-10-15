Judge Limits DOJ Access In Ilhan Omar Investigation

By iHeartRadio

October 15, 2026

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's D.C. Home Searched By Federal Agents Early Monday Morning
Photo: Andrew Leyden / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A federal judge has limited the Justice Department's access to records belonging to Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar amid an investigation into potential immigration fraud. According to CNN, Judge Matthew Sharbaugh of the DC District Court imposed these restrictions before approving a warrant to search Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Monday.

The investigation, which includes allegations of false statements in immigration paperwork, led to federal agents seizing Omar's cellphone, laptop, and passport. MS NOW reports that roughly 20 agents conducted the search, which also involved issuing subpoenas to some of Omar's family members.

The probe is examining whether Omar or her late father made false statements about her age when she obtained U.S. citizenship in 2000. The investigation could potentially expand into a wider conspiracy case, NBC News reports.

Omar has condemned the search, accusing President Trump of using federal law enforcement to target political enemies. "This is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," Omar wrote on social media. She has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

The investigation comes just weeks before the midterm elections, during which Omar is seeking re-election. The Justice Department typically avoids actions that could affect an election close to Election Day, but top officials signed off on the search.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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