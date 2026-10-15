Justin Laboy Seemingly Reacts After Estranged Girlfriend Coi Leray Says She’s Single

Leray had been dating social media influencer Justin Laboy since late last year. At one point, the couple was going so strong that Leray said in a February interview that she was ready to have children with him. It's not clear what caused their relationship to deteriorate over the past few months, but fans may find clues on her X page. She first indicated trouble in paradise when she posted, "Only focused on myself, my daughter , and this album" on August 27. She spent the past two months sharing vague posts like "I need a hug" and "Don’t ask me about NOBODY you don’t see me with."



Coi Leray and Justin Laboy got together shortly after the New Jersey native gave birth to her daughter, Miyoco. She welcomed her first child months after she broke up with her daughter's father, Trippie Redd. The couple got pregnant after they briefly reunited following their public breakup in 2019. Coi Leray accused Trippie of cheating on her during her pregnancy.

