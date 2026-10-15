Justin Laboy Seemingly Reacts After Estranged Girlfriend Coi Leray Says She’s Single
By Tony M. Centeno
October 15, 2026
It looks like Coi Leray is officially single, but her ex, Justin Laboy, is saying otherwise.
In an X post she shared on Wednesday, October 14, the "Players" rapper said she's "single and not looking for anything. This world is just too cold." She followed up with another post that said, "Feel like I been in constant survival mode my whole life. This next chapter is personal." Not long after Leray made the announcement, her ex, Justin Laboy, appeared to deny she was single in a post on his Instagram timeline.
"She's definitely gonna get one of y'all shot she is not single," the meme said with the caption, "BE SAFE THO ✌🏽😂"
Leray had been dating social media influencer Justin Laboy since late last year. At one point, the couple was going so strong that Leray said in a February interview that she was ready to have children with him. It's not clear what caused their relationship to deteriorate over the past few months, but fans may find clues on her X page. She first indicated trouble in paradise when she posted, "Only focused on myself, my daughter , and this album" on August 27. She spent the past two months sharing vague posts like "I need a hug" and "Don’t ask me about NOBODY you don’t see me with."
Coi Leray and Justin Laboy got together shortly after the New Jersey native gave birth to her daughter, Miyoco. She welcomed her first child months after she broke up with her daughter's father, Trippie Redd. The couple got pregnant after they briefly reunited following their public breakup in 2019. Coi Leray accused Trippie of cheating on her during her pregnancy.