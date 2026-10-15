Kai Trump Undergoes Wrist Surgery

University of Miami freshman golfer Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is sidelined for the next few months after undergoing surgery for a left wrist injury. The 19-year-old announced the procedure on Wednesday (October 14), sharing a photo from New York's Hospital for Special Surgery. Her arm was bandaged and supported by a sling, as reported by Marca.

Trump sustained the injury during her first collegiate tournament in September. Despite initially hoping to manage the issue without surgery, discussions with her family, coaches, and medical team led her to opt for the operation. "While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love," she wrote on Instagram.

The surgery marks the second time in less than a year that Trump has undergone a procedure on her left wrist. She previously had surgery in January to address damage involving important stabilizing structures, according to Yahoo Sports.

Despite the setback, Trump remains positive about her recovery. "It's certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I'm choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination," she stated.

Trump expressed gratitude for the support she has received from her teammates, coaches, family, and medical professionals. She specifically thanked Dr. Carlson and the team at the Hospital for Special Surgery for their care. "Recovery will take time, but I'm incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow," she added.

Her focus now is on healing and trusting the process, with hopes of returning to competitive golf soon. "I can't wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I'll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever! Go Canes!" Trump concluded.

The Miami Hurricanes women's golf team, ranked number seven, continues its season this weekend with the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.