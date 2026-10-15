Lady Gaga & Fiancé Michael Polansky In 'Baby Bliss' After Welcoming 'Adorable' Daughter

Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky are loving being new parents.

One month after reports surfaced that Mother Monster became a mom this summer, a source spoke with People about how she and her fiancé are over the moon with their baby girl. According to documents obtained by the outlet, the couple welcomed their daughter, Rose Bean Polansky, on June 9, 2026.

"Gaga and Michael are truly in baby bliss, they are savoring every moment [and] new milestone," the source said. "They have been sending videos and pictures to close friends and family, Rose is so adorable and really looks like the perfect combination of both her parents."

The insider added that Polansky took off "a good amount of time" from work and that while he has been back to work recently, he is "working remotely a lot so he can be with Gaga and Rose."

The MAYHEM singer is reportedly thrilled to be as a new mom after years of sharing her hopes to become a mother. A source told People last month that she "sounds very happy" and is "enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby."

Gaga confirmed her engagement to the "love of [her] life," in July 2024 after four years of dating. In February 2026, she showed her Polansky some love while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record MAYHEM. at the 2026 Grammys.

"I have to say thank you first to my partner, Michael," she said. "You are by my side every single day in a way that I can't thank you enough for, and you worked so hard with me on this record all year. So, I love you and thank you."