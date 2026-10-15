Lindsay Clancy Juror Says He Believed She Was 'Methodical' In 'Executing' Her 3 Children

The lone holdout juror in the high-profile Lindsay Clancy murder trial has spoken publicly for the first time, saying he believed Clancy was "methodical" in the deaths of her three children and had no reasonable doubt about her guilt. According to Fox News, Michael Desronvil described his decision to vote for conviction in an interview aired Thursday (October 15), despite 11 other jurors finding Clancy not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Desronvil said, "That was really big for me, you know, from watching the video and also listening in the courtroom. The thought process that goes behind… to fulfill the commitment of doing that." He added that he was influenced by evidence including a 911 call from Clancy’s husband, Patrick Clancy, which he described as "surreal," noting the pain and desperation in the husband's voice.

The jury was split 11-1, leading to a mistrial being declared in September. Desronvil also described feeling harassed since the trial ended, but maintained he did not have reasonable doubt during deliberations. He told interviewer Kayleigh McEnany, "No," when asked if he had any reasonable doubt, and said he had "a lot of evidence to support his reasoning," but declined to share specifics out of respect for the court process.

Other jurors accused Desronvil of refusing to follow the reasonable-doubt standard and blocking a unanimous decision, but Desronvil has denied these claims, stating he listened to others but was firm in his position. Clancy’s defense team accused him of obstruction during deliberations and alleged misconduct, though her attorney, Kevin Reddington, has also defended Desronvil’s right to his opinion while calling for an inquiry into the holdout juror’s conduct.

The prosecution had argued that Clancy acted deliberately in January 2023, strangling her children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months—while the defense stated she suffered from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible.

Clancy remains in Tewksbury Hospital as her legal future is decided. A judge has postponed a hearing on motions for an inquiry into the jury process, and Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has yet to announce whether Clancy will be retried.