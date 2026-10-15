Loe Shimmy, Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red & More To Perform At 'Loe Shimmy's Zombieland'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 15, 2026
Loe Shimmy is throwing the biggest Halloween event South Florida has ever seen, and some of music's biggest names will perform live.
On Thursday, October 15, the Florida native announced that Brent Faiyaz has joined the lineup for Loe Shimmy's Zombieland on Halloween night. Presented by 103.5 The Beat, Since Entertainment, and Slapwoods, Loe Shimmy will hit the stage at the Miramar Amphitheater along with Sexyy Red, BigXthaPlug, Rob49, and other surprise guests. Fans can also experience a zombie-inspired haunted house and dress up to enter a Halloween costume contest, where one winner takes home a cash prize of $5,000.
Zombieland is inspired by the title of his 2020 debut EP, Zombie Land. Since then, Loe Shimmy has released the sequel, Zombieland 2, featuring his smash hit "For Me" and collaborations with Veeze, Luh Tyler, ffawty, and BLP Kosher. He later followed up with Zombieland 2.6, containing 10 additional tracks with NoCap, Wizz Havinn, Fredo Bang, and Rob49. Over the summer, Loe Shimmy returned with his latest album Pretty Girlz Run The World, featuring Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red, and Summer Walker. Fans can expect Shimmy to perform his collaborations with Brent and Big Sexyy on Halloween night, but will Drake pull up in the Iron Man suit?
Loe Shimmy recently teamed up with the Canadian rapper on their new collaboration "I'm Spent" off Drizzy's recent album HABIBTI. The two met up in Toronto over the summer and shot the music video while dressed as Iron Man and War Machine. Drake released the music video during his "Fear of Missing Out" livestream last month.
Tickets for Loe Shimmy's Zombieland are on sale now.