Loe Shimmy, Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red & More To Perform At 'Loe Shimmy's Zombieland'

Loe Shimmy is throwing the biggest Halloween event South Florida has ever seen, and some of music's biggest names will perform live.



On Thursday, October 15, the Florida native announced that Brent Faiyaz has joined the lineup for Loe Shimmy's Zombieland on Halloween night. Presented by 103.5 The Beat, Since Entertainment, and Slapwoods, Loe Shimmy will hit the stage at the Miramar Amphitheater along with Sexyy Red, BigXthaPlug, Rob49, and other surprise guests. Fans can also experience a zombie-inspired haunted house and dress up to enter a Halloween costume contest, where one winner takes home a cash prize of $5,000.