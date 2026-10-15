Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute To Daughter Lourdes For Her 30th Birthday

Madonna is celebrating a milestone moment in her daughter's life.

On Wednesday (October 14), the Queen of Pop, 68, shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Lourdes Leon on Instagram in honor of her 30th birthday, giving followers a glimpse into their family life in rare throwback photos and videos from throughout Lourdes' life.

"Happy Birthday My Lolita!" she wrote. "You came to me in a Dream. A fever dream. A Dream called Life. If I tried to write it all down, I would cry a river of tears."

Madonna, who welcomed Lourdes, her first child, with then-boyfriend Carlos Leon in 1996, went on to describe the chaotic nature of her daughter's birth, from having an emergency C-section after 18 hours of labor to "helicopters and news crews swirling above our heads on the top floor of the hospital."

"[Your] birth was dramatic. Like our lives," she said. "Our connection - it is Biblical. When I asked God to explain it to me He tells me - Look in the mirror! We are Two sides of the same coin."

She continued, "If what we risk reveals what we value then I would risk it all on you. Never forget who you are - Little Star, shining brighter than all the stars in the sky. Never forget how to Dream Butterfly. Never forget where you come from. From Love."

In addition to Lourdes, Madonna is also a mom to five other children. She shares son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie and she later adopted four kids, son David, daughter Mercy, and twin daughters Stella and Estere.