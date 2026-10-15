Magic Shop Now Selling Bird Kelly Clarkson Wanted For $15 Million

"We have our automaton. So many people asked about it that we put a price on it," Rubin said. "We talked to the creator and if someone showed serious interest, we would reach out to him about getting them an automaton."



"They take years to make," he said. "This is not something that's sitting in a warehouse."



Rubin said that if the bird was sold, he would give each employee a $15,000 bonus and pay $1 million to the artist. The remaining funds would be used to purchase antique automatons for display in the store.



The dispute began when Clarkson visited the store and expressed interest in purchasing the animatronic bird, which initially had a price tag of $15,000. Clarkson later accused the store of treating her as if she couldn't afford the item, likening the experience to a scene from the movie Pretty Woman.



The feud quickly went viral, with fans taking sides and sharing their opinions online. Some supported Clarkson, while others defended the store, arguing that the singer was unfairly targeting a local business. Rubin reported that the store received threatening messages and negative reviews, but also experienced a surge in sales and support from the local community.



Clarkson's initial post on X accused the store of condescending behavior, claiming she was told the bird was for sale but was offered a cheaper alternative. In response, Art of Play issued a statement clarifying that Molly was not for sale and that the price tag was for a similar automaton. The store also attempted to reach out to Clarkson to resolve the misunderstanding.



Despite the backlash, Rubin remains optimistic, noting that many people have shown support for the store. "This has been a very surreal experience," he said, acknowledging the challenges and opportunities that have arisen from the situation.