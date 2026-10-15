Musk: SpaceX Not Behind Ukraine Service Interruptions

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, clarified that he is not responsible for recent limitations on Ukraine's use of satellite internet, which have affected the country's defense capabilities against Russian attacks. Musk stated on Wednesday that the U.S. government, specifically the Trump administration, controls and owns the military-grade Starshield system, while SpaceX owns the commercial Starlink service. According to The Hill, Musk emphasized that "any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS."

Ukraine's military reported that Starlink systems, which are crucial for directing drones, were not functioning on terminals moving faster than 100 mph. This restriction has hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones, as noted by The Guardian. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his disappointment, framing the situation as a betrayal by President Trump.

The restriction has sparked bipartisan concern in the U.S. CNBC reported that former Ukrainian defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Musk for partially restoring Starlink connectivity, but stressed that removing Starshield's speed limit is critical for Ukraine's defense.

The Trump administration has also been involved in negotiations with Russia, agreeing to allow diesel exports to the U.S. while pressuring Ukraine to limit strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. This has led to tensions between Kyiv and Washington, with Ukrainian officials accusing the U.S. of not providing timely intelligence on Russian attacks.