Musk: SpaceX Not Behind Ukraine Service Interruptions

By iHeartRadio

October 15, 2026

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR
Photo: GENYA SAVILOV / AFP / Getty Images

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, clarified that he is not responsible for recent limitations on Ukraine's use of satellite internet, which have affected the country's defense capabilities against Russian attacks. Musk stated on Wednesday that the U.S. government, specifically the Trump administration, controls and owns the military-grade Starshield system, while SpaceX owns the commercial Starlink service. According to The Hill, Musk emphasized that "any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS."

Ukraine's military reported that Starlink systems, which are crucial for directing drones, were not functioning on terminals moving faster than 100 mph. This restriction has hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones, as noted by The Guardian. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his disappointment, framing the situation as a betrayal by President Trump.

The restriction has sparked bipartisan concern in the U.S. CNBC reported that former Ukrainian defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Musk for partially restoring Starlink connectivity, but stressed that removing Starshield's speed limit is critical for Ukraine's defense.

The Trump administration has also been involved in negotiations with Russia, agreeing to allow diesel exports to the U.S. while pressuring Ukraine to limit strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. This has led to tensions between Kyiv and Washington, with Ukrainian officials accusing the U.S. of not providing timely intelligence on Russian attacks.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices