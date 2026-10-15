Mysterious Powder Packages Sent To Election Offices In 3 States

By iHeartRadio

October 15, 2026

Mail-In Ballots Are Processed In Contra Costa County Before California Primary
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Election officials in Ohio, Louisiana, and Oklahoma reported receiving packages containing suspicious white powder this week. The incidents occurred just weeks before the midterm elections, raising concerns about the safety of election workers.

In Louisiana and Oklahoma, officials discovered the envelopes on Tuesday (October 13), while authorities intercepted a package addressed to Ohio's secretary of state on Wednesday (October 14). A Louisiana election employee opened a package containing a white powder and went to the emergency room as a precaution, but no evidence of harmful substances was reported, according to NBC News.

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors expressed concern about the suspicious letters. "Threats against election officials and workers have no place in our democracy," they said in a joint statement.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose thanked the U.S. Postal Service for intercepting the package intended for his office. He stated that investigators were dealing with similar mailings sent to election officials in multiple states. "We have informed our county boards of elections to be vigilant in the days ahead," LaRose said.

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax assured voters that the incident would not impact the state's ability to conduct elections. "Election officials remain committed to ensuring safe and secure elections," he said.

Louisiana Secretary of State spokesperson Trey Williams confirmed that law enforcement did not find evidence of harmful substances in the package. The FBI is working with the Postal Service to investigate the mailings and identify those responsible.

These incidents are not the first time election officials have faced threats near an election. In 2024, at least 20 states were targeted with letters containing suspicious powders. The FBI and other agencies continue to work on ensuring the safety of election personnel.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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