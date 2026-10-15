Nolan Wells' Friends' Group Chats Released

Newly released group chats involving Mississippi teen Nolan Wells' friends reveal confusion and concern about his disappearance over the Fourth of July weekend. The messages, part of a nearly 300-page report by Garrett Discovery, show friends discussing Wells' last known whereabouts and expressing suspicion about a person he left with at Horn Island.

According to WDSU, the report includes messages from July 4, when Wells was last seen. Friends questioned why he would leave his phone on the boat and speculated about his decision to stay behind. One message noted that Wells was last seen with a girl and another person, not boarding the boat with his friends.

The group chat continued into the night, with friends expressing concern about Wells' disappearance. One friend described the situation as suspicious, while others discussed the possibility of him being drugged. The following day, friends were advised to check their camera rolls for any evidence and to seek legal counsel if questioned by police.

As reported by Oxygen, the group chat also addressed the media scrutiny following Wells' death. Friends expressed frustration over accusations and discussed attending Wells' funeral to make a statement. Some messages suggested asking Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, for permission to attend.

The report's release follows a grand jury's decision not to indict anyone in connection with Wells' death. The Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office classified his cause of death as undetermined, although the grand jury found it consistent with drowning. Despite this, Wells' family, represented by attorney Ben Crump, continues to push for a federal investigation, citing unanswered questions and potential racial factors in the case.

Forensic analysis of Wells' phone revealed extensive use of Snapchat and Instagram, with messages continuing to sync after his death. TMZ reports that the phone's activity was traced using GPS data, showing movements and interactions on the day of his disappearance.

The investigation remains ongoing, with Wells' family seeking further clarity and justice for their son.