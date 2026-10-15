Poll Shows Americans Oppose Public Executions

A recent YouGov poll reveals that a majority of Americans oppose public executions, with over 70 percent against the idea of broadcasting executions live. Only 18 percent of respondents favored the concept, while the rest were unsure. The poll results come ahead of the Pentagon's planned execution by firing squad of convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan on Thursday, December 3.

The poll, conducted from October 10 to 12, highlights partisan differences, with 52 percent of Republicans opposing public executions and 31 percent supporting them. Among Democrats, 87 percent opposed the idea, while only 8 percent were in favor. Sixty-seven percent of independents also opposed the broadcasts, according to WAVY.com.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, was convicted for the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, which resulted in 13 deaths and 32 injuries. He admitted to the murders during his trial, where he represented himself. The execution is set to be the first military execution by firing squad since World War II, as reported by PBS NewsHour.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the public would be able to view Hasan's execution, though it remains unclear if it will be livestreamed. President Donald Trump endorsed the execution method but stated he was not involved in the decision to broadcast it. Vice President JD Vance expressed his intention not to watch the livestream, if it occurs.

The poll also explored general attitudes toward the death penalty, finding that 51 percent of respondents favored it for murder convictions, while 30 percent opposed it. Among Republicans, 75 percent supported the death penalty, compared to 29 percent of Democrats, according to YouGov.