Pope Leo Recovering Well After Lung Cancer Surgery In Rome

Pope Leo XIV is recovering well after lung cancer surgery at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, doctors and the Vatican reported. According to an update from Dr. Luigi Carbone and Dr. Stefano Margaritora, the lower right lobe of the pope’s right lung was removed on Tuesday during a planned procedure that lasted about 90 minutes, confirming the presence of adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer, as reported by PBS NewsHour.

Postoperative tests have so far shown normal levels, and a chest X-ray indicated good healing of the operated lung. Vatican News reported that Pope Leo has resumed working from the hospital, handling documents, and has celebrated Mass for a second day in a chapel near his room. Doctors said, "Overall, his postoperative recovery is proceeding as expected."

The 71-year-old pontiff has been carrying out daily activities independently, including physiotherapy and eating meals with Vatican staff. According to OSV News, the Vatican has canceled all scheduled audiences through October 20, and his hospital stay is expected to last around one week.

Doctors are awaiting more detailed test results to determine if further treatment will be needed or if the cancer has spread. Despite his recovery, no changes have been announced regarding the pope’s planned trip to South America from November 6 to 17, which includes visits to Peru, Uruguay, and Argentina.

Supporters and religious leaders worldwide have offered prayers for Pope Leo’s recovery. The Vatican is expected to provide updates as new information on his condition becomes available.