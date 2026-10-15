Ransom Reveals The One Thing Every Artist Needs To Know About Lutely

"It's that flexibility, man," Ransom tells iHeartRadio. "You get to do a lot of things. I like to liken it to — and I say this to other independent artists when they're thinking about dropping something like this — I tell them it's like a movie. You want people to go to the theaters to watch the movie first and then let it come on streaming platforms. You get your Netflix and your Hulu after you go to the theater. So Lutely is the theater. Come experience the movie the way you're supposed to experience it, and then it'll hit your Netflix whenever the artist chooses to."



The extended version of The Price of Clarity is available on Lutely for a minimum of $20. Fans can pay whatever they want, and the artist keeps 100% of their earnings. So far, the biggest offer Ransom has received for his album is $1,500.



There are other standout features that artists can take advantage of. They can generate clean versions of their explicit songs for radio with the signature feature, CleanCut. Ransom and his label were able to get his music distributed in the prison system because he used the platform to create clean songs quickly. The move helped generate even more revenue. Artists can also use the platform's AI-generated tools to transcribe lyrics, produce lyric videos, and create album or single artwork compatible with DSPs. They can even extract instrumentals, vocals, and stems from each song, which is Ransom's favorite part about the platform.



"I'm an audio geek, so the stem separation is a plus for me," Ransom says. "Sometimes as a rapper and dealing with producers you get these beats and them sending the stems through and sometimes that could become a real hassle. So the stem separation option for me is the one right there because you get a two-track. You can't get the stems from the producer, but when you go to Lutely, you upload it, and it's a real clean stem. The best stem separation AI that I've seen yet, that I've used yet."