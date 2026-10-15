Ransom Reveals The One Thing Every Artist Needs To Know About Lutely
By Tony M. Centeno
October 15, 2026
Ransom is having the best year of his career.
In August, the Jersey City native released what he likes to call his "first real project," The Price of Clarity. His latest solo album holds 17 tracks featuring standout collaborations with Lloyd Banks, Freeway, Young Chris, Nick Grant, and more. Ransom has been dropping music since the early 2000s, but this time he debuted his album exclusively on Lutely, a rising direct-to-consumer platform that's quickly becoming a vital tool for independent artists. He announced the album would drop on August 19, then surprised fans by uploading an exclusive version to Lutely a week before the original LP became available on all digital streaming platforms.
"It's that flexibility, man," Ransom tells iHeartRadio. "You get to do a lot of things. I like to liken it to — and I say this to other independent artists when they're thinking about dropping something like this — I tell them it's like a movie. You want people to go to the theaters to watch the movie first and then let it come on streaming platforms. You get your Netflix and your Hulu after you go to the theater. So Lutely is the theater. Come experience the movie the way you're supposed to experience it, and then it'll hit your Netflix whenever the artist chooses to."
The extended version of The Price of Clarity is available on Lutely for a minimum of $20. Fans can pay whatever they want, and the artist keeps 100% of their earnings. So far, the biggest offer Ransom has received for his album is $1,500.
There are other standout features that artists can take advantage of. They can generate clean versions of their explicit songs for radio with the signature feature, CleanCut. Ransom and his label were able to get his music distributed in the prison system because he used the platform to create clean songs quickly. The move helped generate even more revenue. Artists can also use the platform's AI-generated tools to transcribe lyrics, produce lyric videos, and create album or single artwork compatible with DSPs. They can even extract instrumentals, vocals, and stems from each song, which is Ransom's favorite part about the platform.
"I'm an audio geek, so the stem separation is a plus for me," Ransom says. "Sometimes as a rapper and dealing with producers you get these beats and them sending the stems through and sometimes that could become a real hassle. So the stem separation option for me is the one right there because you get a two-track. You can't get the stems from the producer, but when you go to Lutely, you upload it, and it's a real clean stem. The best stem separation AI that I've seen yet, that I've used yet."
Ransom discovered Lutely when the direct-to-consumer marketplace for artists and fans was only in its infancy. He met the company's founder and CEO, Kyle Jekielek, nearly two years ago and was captivated by the platform's game-changing features. Ransom found the platform so beneficial that he became one of the company's investors.
"I feel super blessed to just have such high-caliber artists using Lutely," Jekielek says. "The fact that we got such a dope project that so many people are responding to, and you can only get the extended version on our site. I'm super fortunate to have such talented people using it."
Lutely officially launched in February with a simple mission. The platform's main objective is to help artists make more money from their music. It aims to save creators time and money in a world where anything can be done with a tap. The platform also makes it easier for fans to buy music directly from the artist. Once you purchase a song or album, you can stream or download it straight to your device. Artists can keep track of all record sales and obtain insights on all recordings from Lutely's user-friendly dashboard.
Kyle Jekielek founded Lutely after he spent years as a multifaceted artist who used to hit the streets to sell his music. He recorded and produced his music, printed CDs, and distributed it through his own record label, Crown Digital Records. One of those CDs ended up in the hands of a music supervisor at MTV, who gave him his first major placement on "Rob & Big." The opportunity paved the way for Jekielek to get into music licensing.
"I think about my time as an independent artist and all the things I had to do just to get my tracks release-ready, whether it was for distribution or sync, all these different versions and variations," Jekielek says. "I was like, man, it would be dope if we could build something that would give you all the assets you need to support your release."
Kyle later partnered with entertainment attorney Jon Jekielek to launch their own boutique licensing agency. The duo started with a website that attracted major producers. The website grew bigger, and more key players joined the team. Jonathan Rochelle, the inventor of Google Sheets, was so intrigued by the platform that he left his role at LinkedIn to become Lutely's Chief Product Officer and co-founder of the company. Nick Schaubeck serves as Chief Technology Officer. The brand eventually evolved into a full suite of release automation tools that can do most of the work of a record label.
"We have a very ambitious roadmap," Kyle adds. "I like to say we're just getting started, even though there's a lot here."
Ransom isn't the only hip-hop artist who's using Lutely to his advantage. Deante' Hitchcock is also an avid user of the platform and dropped his recent 15-track album Junkie In The Sun with an additional seven songs for as low as $10. Other rappers who've used the platform include NEMS, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Dave East, V Don and Elcamino.
If you ask any Ransom fan, The Price of Clarity qualifies for all "Album of the Year" conversations. The hype surrounding the album is so strong that Ransom recently submitted the project to be considered as a nominee for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year ahead of the 2027 Grammy Awards. If he's successful, Ransom could become the latest Lutely user to earn a Grammy for a project that dropped exclusively on the platform.
"For the artists, this is the way to go," Ransom says. "Direct to consumers is kind of where the game is being ushered towards. I would say this is the number one platform that you should use, especially because you get 100% of your money. That's important."