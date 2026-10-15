Report Says Jackie The Bald Eagle Died Of Avian Influenza

A necropsy report has revealed that Jackie, the famous bald eagle from Big Bear Lake, California, died from complications related to avian influenza. Jackie, who gained worldwide fame through a livestream of her nest, passed away in August after battling a mysterious illness. According to the San Bernardino Sun, veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance confirmed that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was the primary cause of her decline.

The Ojai Raptor Center, which cared for Jackie, reported that she suffered from severe, chronic inflammation and ulceration of the stomach, persistent internal bleeding, anemia, and secondary bacterial sepsis. These complications were linked to the avian influenza virus found in her tissues.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) stated that HPAI is a highly infectious disease affecting birds across the United States. Eagles and other raptors can contract the virus through contact with infected birds or by consuming infected prey. The CDFW also noted that Jackie tested negative for West Nile Virus and that heavy metals in her system were within acceptable limits.

Jackie's remains were cremated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Eagle Repository to prevent the spread of HPAI, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Her death has left a significant impact on her fans and the conservation community. In October, around 2,000 fans gathered in Big Bear to honor her legacy at an event called "Wings Over Big Bear."

Jackie was born in 2012 to two Big Bear eagles named Ricky and Lucy. Her life and the lives of her mates and chicks were documented through a nest camera installed by Friends of Big Bear Valley. Her story highlighted the importance of protecting bald eagles and their habitats, connecting people to conservation efforts.