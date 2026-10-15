Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable After Ditching Signature Blonde Hair

Sydney Sweeney is proving she's a chameleon after going incognito during a recent girls' day out in Santa Monica.

The Euphoria actress, 29, looked nearly unrecognizable after ditching her signature blonde hair for a short brunette wig with bangs during a day out at Santa Monica Pier with her best friend, Jayde Hafner, who wore a complimentary blonde wig, per People. The pair even wore matching Santa Monica T-shirts.

Sweeney shared photos of the casual camouflage on Instagram highlighting her and Hafner's trip to the iconic locale, complete with pics of them enjoying the various rides and attractions, posing in front of the ferris wheel, getting a caricature drawing, and even a clip of the Anyone But You star trying her hand at the "Hang Time" game to see how long she could dangle from a pull-up bar before falling.