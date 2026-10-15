Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable After Ditching Signature Blonde Hair
By Sarah Tate
October 15, 2026
Sydney Sweeney is proving she's a chameleon after going incognito during a recent girls' day out in Santa Monica.
The Euphoria actress, 29, looked nearly unrecognizable after ditching her signature blonde hair for a short brunette wig with bangs during a day out at Santa Monica Pier with her best friend, Jayde Hafner, who wore a complimentary blonde wig, per People. The pair even wore matching Santa Monica T-shirts.
Sweeney shared photos of the casual camouflage on Instagram highlighting her and Hafner's trip to the iconic locale, complete with pics of them enjoying the various rides and attractions, posing in front of the ferris wheel, getting a caricature drawing, and even a clip of the Anyone But You star trying her hand at the "Hang Time" game to see how long she could dangle from a pull-up bar before falling.
"when ur bestie shows up and says 'here put this wig on' 😂🥰," she wrote in the caption.
This isn't the first time Sweeney has traded her blonde locks for a darker hue. She previously brunette when she transformed into boxer Christy Martin for her role in the 2025 film Christy and switched up her look with a cropped black bob while attending the 2024 Met Gala.
Last year, Sweeney made a major change to her real hair, chopping off several inches of her typically long blonde hair for a shorter, platinum style.
"I think my long hair became my security blanket," she previously said of the new look. "I always wanted it down and wavy, but I'm loving this. I feel like I'm going to meet a new version of myself."