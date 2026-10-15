Trump Administration Sues California Over Voter Roll Dispute

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against California, alleging that more than 20,000 noncitizens are on the state's voter rolls. The lawsuit, filed today, follows a demand by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for California and Los Angeles County election officials to review a list of alleged noncitizens within 48 hours. The DOJ claims it must intervene to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

Acting Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter sent a letter to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and L.A. County Clerk Dean Logan, warning of legal action if they failed to review the list in time. The DOJ's lawsuit now accuses California of failing to conduct the requested review, portraying it as a lack of commitment to election integrity.

The DOJ acknowledged in court that investigating such a large number of individuals before the election would be impractical. According to Democracy Docket, the DOJ's lawsuit seeks to prevent California from counting mail ballots from those on the list until their citizenship is verified.

California officials, including Secretary Weber, have criticized the DOJ's demands as based on unverifiable information. Weber noted that the DOJ did not provide evidence to support its claims. She also referenced a similar situation in Nevada, where alleged noncitizens were found to be U.S. citizens.

Governor Gavin Newsom called the lawsuit a "desperate attempt" by President Trump to suppress California voters. He emphasized that California's elections are not under Trump's control and vowed to ensure a free and fair election process.

The DOJ's lawsuit highlights the tension between federal and state authorities over election integrity and voter eligibility. The case is expected to unfold in federal court as both sides present their arguments.