Trump Reverses Plan To Livestream Fort Hood Shooter's Execution

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the government will no longer livestream the execution of convicted Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan, reversing a plan that had drawn widespread criticism. According to NBC News, the president said in a Truth Social post that while streaming the execution "might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists," many well-meaning people would prefer not to watch someone die.

"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed," President Trump wrote. The president added that the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims if they choose. "They deserve to witness JUSTICE!" he stated.

The reversal comes just days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans last week to stream the execution, a decision that drew immediate outcry from religious groups and politicians across the political spectrum. Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, called the plans to livestream the execution "a barbaric promotion of a culture of death," according to Deadline.

President Trump had indicated earlier this week in comments to reporters that he was reconsidering the livestream plan. Fox17 reported that there were questions about whether major networks would have carried the execution and whether platforms like YouTube would have permitted it under their terms of service.

Hasan, a former Army major, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on Wednesday (December 3). He was sentenced to death in 2013 for killing 13 people and injuring 32 others during a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood in Texas. Among the victims was a pregnant soldier who died along with her unborn child.