Trump To Campaign In Georgia Friday

By iHeartRadio

October 15, 2026

President Trump Travels To Ohio
Photo: Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Friday (October 17) as part of his midterm campaign efforts. The event will take place at the Dalton Municipal Airport, where Trump will campaign alongside Congressman Mike Collins, the GOP candidate for governor, and Georgia GOP candidate for governor Rick Jackson. This marks Trump's third visit to Georgia this year.

The rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time and is part of a broader push by Trump to support Republican candidates in key states. According to Gray DC, Trump has been actively campaigning in states like Texas, Ohio, and Kentucky, which are traditionally Republican strongholds.

Trump's visit comes as Collins faces challenges in the polls, with several polls showing Senator Jon Ossoff leading by 8 to 10 percentage points. Trump has expressed confidence in the impact of his rallies, stating that they have set candidates up for success in previous elections.

The rally is expected to draw significant attention, with road closures anticipated in the area, as reported by 11Alive. Trump's campaign efforts are focused on maintaining Republican control in the Senate, despite challenges in holding the House of Representatives.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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