The U.S. military is reportedly considering deploying the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, known as the "mother of all bombs" (MOAB), in Iran. This potential move would target Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, according to CNN. The MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal and its use would mark a significant escalation in the conflict.

The decision to consider the MOAB comes as President Donald Trump faces pressure to end the unpopular war with Iran, which has been ongoing for over six months. The U.S. military has developed new strike plans that include the MOAB, should Trump order combat operations to resume before or after the midterm elections, Mezha reports.

Military officials have expressed doubts about the MOAB's effectiveness in achieving strategic objectives. The bomb is designed for large area clearance but is not suited for penetrating deep underground facilities, such as Iran's nuclear sites at Pickaxe Mountain, which are believed to be fortified by granite layers. Despite these concerns, the MOAB could serve as a psychological weapon, potentially altering the conflict's status quo without resuming full combat operations.

The Express Tribune notes that Trump has ordered the military to prepare additional strike packages, including potential use of the MOAB, as part of a strategy to declare victory and withdraw U.S. personnel. However, the administration is also considering options that would provide a symbolic win for Trump without foreclosing a diplomatic breakthrough.

While the MOAB's use could raise concerns about civilian casualties, particularly if strikes target infrastructure near populated areas, Trump has indicated he does not want to deploy U.S. ground troops in Iran. The Pentagon continues to plan for a range of scenarios, ensuring readiness for any operational environment.