Walmart Expands Employee Health Benefits

Walmart is set to expand its health benefits for U.S. employees by offering more than 250 prescription medications at no cost, starting in 2027. This includes certain insulin products, inhalers, and GLP-1 drugs for eligible workers with Type 2 diabetes, as confirmed by USA Today.

The expansion, announced on October 13, will also provide access to specialized care and second opinions for serious conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and ALS. Walmart's Centers of Excellence program will facilitate these services through partnerships with institutions like the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic, Fox Business reports.

Despite these enhancements, employees will see a slight increase in premiums. The starting medical plan will rise by $1.50 per paycheck to $39.80 in 2027, according to CNBC. Walmart, which employs about 1.6 million people in the U.S., is the nation's largest private employer.

Chief People Officer Donna Morris stated in a memo that the changes are part of Walmart's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive and affordable healthcare. "We're adding even more ways to help you and your family live better through comprehensive and affordable healthcare and benefits," Morris wrote.

Walmart is also introducing up to 12 weeks of paid leave for employees whose newborns require care in a neonatal intensive care unit, starting November 17. This benefit can be combined with existing maternity, parental, and other paid leave options.