Watch: Paul McCartney Fights Back Tears As He Pays Tribute To Late Wife Linda

Paul McCartney choked up as he remembered his late wife, Linda McCartney, who died in 1998 at age 56 of breast cancer.

The music legend became emotional during an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast while recalling Linda. The couple married in 1969 and remained together until her death.

The Beatles icon began discussing his friendship with Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde when he recalled how Linda helped the two musicians connect. He described his late wife as an outspoken vegetarian with a deep compassion for animals.

“If we saw a frog in a garden or something, she’d pick it up,” he said. “Not every girl would. She’d pick it up, and the way — I’m getting emotional — the way she would hold it wouldn’t hurt it. She was something else."

The couple also performed together in Wings, the band McCartney formed after the Beatles.

Watch the emotional clip below.