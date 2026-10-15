WH Press Secretary Faces Scrutiny Over Legal Credentials

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is under scrutiny for her legal credentials after a recent interview with the New York Times. Zacharia, who graduated from Pepperdine University with a law degree in 2011, has been described by President Donald Trump as an attorney. However, she has not passed the bar exam in any state, according to multiple reports.

In the interview, Zacharia mentioned she was advised by the president of Pepperdine University to refer to herself as a lawyer, but not an attorney. She also clarified that when she answered a question about where she passed the bar exam with "when I moved to China," it was a misunderstanding due to the noise from Marine One. She thought the question was about her location after law school.

The BBC reports that Zacharia took the California bar exam but did not pass. The Campaign for Accountability has filed a complaint with the California State Bar Association, seeking an investigation into whether Zacharia unlawfully presented herself as a lawyer.

Zacharia's LinkedIn profile indicates she worked as an associate at Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing from 2011-13. However, only Chinese citizens can obtain a license to practice law in China, and foreign employees may work at law firms in other roles.

According to Forbes, Zacharia passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination, which tests knowledge of legal ethics, but this does not qualify someone to practice law. The complaint filed against her states that if she has "held herself out to the public as entitled to practice law without a license to do so," it is considered a crime under California law.

Despite the controversy, White House communications director Steven Cheung defended Zacharia, stating she is "uniquely qualified and whip smart to help inform the American people."