Wild Video Shows Mercedes G-Wagon Drive On Top Of SUV Being Driven By Mom With 2 Kids Inside

Police had been tracking the vehicle in connection with an ongoing investigation. The G-Wagon was linked to both a kidnapping in Miami and a vehicle theft in Plantation. Officers began the pursuit after attempting to stop the suspects in the 3100 block of Davie Boulevard, but the suspects did not comply, leading to the chase and eventual crash.

All four occupants of the G-Wagon exited the vehicle following the crash and were quickly detained by police. They were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to police statements. The mother driving the SUV was also taken to the same hospital, but her condition was not specified.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further updates are expected as authorities review the circumstances surrounding the chase and crash.