World's Oldest Shipwreck Found Off Turkey's Coast

Archaeologists have discovered what is believed to be the world's oldest shipwreck off the coast of Turkey, dating back between 4,400 and 4,700 years to the Early Bronze Age. The ship, found near Kekova Island in Antalya, Turkey, was a trade vessel about 33 feet long, according to Prof. Hakan Öniz from Akdeniz University, who led the expedition. The ship's wooden structure has not survived, but its cargo, consisting of more than 30 ceramic storage jars and three stone anchors, remains intact on the sea floor.

The ceramic jars, known as amphorae, were analyzed and found to have been made in the Jordan Valley. This suggests the ship was part of an ancient trade network, transporting goods such as olive oil, wine, or tree resins across the Mediterranean Sea. According to the BBC, some jars still contain traces of their original contents, providing a "time capsule" of ancient maritime trade.

The discovery sheds light on early trade routes and cultural exchanges in the eastern Mediterranean. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey's Culture Minister, emphasized the significance of the find, stating it highlights the deep-rooted history of maritime trade along the Anatolian coasts. The amphorae's design matches those found in Egypt and the Middle East, confirming their age and origin.

The ship likely started its journey from the Levantine coast, heading towards ancient Troy or Crete when it sank. The area around Kekova Island is known for its strong currents and winds, which have claimed many ships over the centuries. The Mediterranean Archaeology Association, which specializes in finding and studying shipwrecks, led the excavation.

Dr. Karin Sowada from Macquarie University in Australia, who examined the amphorae, expressed amazement at the preserved residue inside the jars. She hopes further analysis will reveal more about the contents and their significance. The artefacts recovered from the wreck will be displayed in the new Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Museum in Antalya, set to open soon.

Al Jazeera reports that this discovery surpasses the previous record holder, a shipwreck off the coast of Dokos, Greece, which dates to about 4,200 years ago. The oldest known intact shipwreck, where the wood is still preserved, was found in the Black Sea off Bulgaria, dating to about 2,400 years ago.